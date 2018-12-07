KQ2 Forecast: A cold and dry weekend forecast

We had a lot of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. A few clouds moved back into the area but still a very cold day and night in the area.
A strong dome of high pressure is building into the KQ2 Viewing Area, blocking any storm systems from us. We could see some clouds skies on Friday night into Saturday morning as a major winter storm passes through the southern Plains, but that's it.
Next week looks to be sunny and quiet with temperatures going back up to near average into the middle to upper 40s. We have right now a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.
