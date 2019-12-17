KQ2 Forecast: A cold and mostly sunny Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A dense fog advisory is in effect for the KQTV viewing area from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures will begin to rise as more sunshine moves into the area this week. Today, we will see highs in the mid to upper 30's.
Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the work week.
This weekend mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.
