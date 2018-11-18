KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Sunday

After last night's snow, we will see a very nice stretch of weather over the next several days. For today, expect sunny skies but it will be cold though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temperatures in the upper 20s. Dress warm if outside!
Heading into the busy Thanksgiving week, nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s. Thanksgiving itself looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Rain does return to the forecast for Friday as another disturbance is expected to move through. Highs will remain in the 50s. By Saturday, we dry out with another nice sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.
