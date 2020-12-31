Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Thursday ahead

Today will be another cold day but mostly sunny skies will be with us for the majority of the day. Late tonight clouds will start to push into the area as another system moves towards our area.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


                                     ** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM on Friday**

Early Friday morning, after about 2 AM we will start to see snow showers and possibly some sleet move into our area. Ice accumulations look to stay down towards the south and east of the area but northwest Missouri could see a light glaze of ice. In the St. Joseph area we will likely see accumulating snow with this system around 2-4 inches. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
