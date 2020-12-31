KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Thursday ahead



** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 6 PM on Friday**

Today will be another cold day but mostly sunny skies will be with us for the majority of the day. Late tonight clouds will start to push into the area as another system moves towards our area.

Early Friday morning, after about 2 AM we will start to see snow showers and possibly some sleet move into our area. Ice accumulations look to stay down towards the south and east of the area but northwest Missouri could see a light glaze of ice. In the St. Joseph area we will likely see accumulating snow with this system around 2-4 inches. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border.

