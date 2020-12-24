Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny day ahead

Cold temperatures have settled into the area this morning with wind chills down to the single digits. Today winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up into the mid to upper 20s.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 7:16 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies will continue today and through the weekend as temperatures slowly start to warm up. Highs will be back in the 40s this weekend before another cold front heads our way early next week. This front could bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
