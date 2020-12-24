KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny day ahead

Cold temperatures have settled into the area this morning with wind chills down to the single digits. Today winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up into the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny skies will continue today and through the weekend as temperatures slowly start to warm up. Highs will be back in the 40s this weekend before another cold front heads our way early next week. This front could bring our next chance for wintry precipitation.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android