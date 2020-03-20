Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold and windy Friday ahead

A cold front pushed through last night bringing some much cooler air and gusty winds into the area. Today temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s and lower 40s for a high with a breezy wind from the north. Cloudy skies remain this morning but will start to clear by the afternoon leaving us with some sunshine.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 7:01 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly start to warm as we move towards the weekend. By the start of the work week temperatures will be back to around normal in the mid to upper 50s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
