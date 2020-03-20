KQ2 Forecast: A cold and windy Friday ahead

A cold front pushed through last night bringing some much cooler air and gusty winds into the area. Today temperatures will only make it to the upper 30s and lower 40s for a high with a breezy wind from the north. Cloudy skies remain this morning but will start to clear by the afternoon leaving us with some sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm as we move towards the weekend. By the start of the work week temperatures will be back to around normal in the mid to upper 50s.

