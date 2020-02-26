KQ2 Forecast: A cold but mostly sunny Wednesday ahead

The system that brought us rain and a few light flurries the last few days has finally moved out of the area leaving us with cooler temperatures and lots of cloud cover. Today temperatures will be in the the mid to upper 30s and cloud cover will slowly start to leave giving us mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly breezy through today but will start to calm down during the evening hours.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday back into the mid to upper 40s, and continue to climb through the end of the work week. This weekend temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.

