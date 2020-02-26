The system that brought us rain and a few light flurries the last few days has finally moved out of the area leaving us with cooler temperatures and lots of cloud cover. Today temperatures will be in the the mid to upper 30s and cloud cover will slowly start to leave giving us mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Winds will remain fairly breezy through today but will start to calm down during the evening hours.
Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday back into the mid to upper 40s, and continue to climb through the end of the work week. This weekend temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but mostly sunny Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday & weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold but sunny Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cold Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and Sunny Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold on Tuesday