KQ2 Forecast: A cold start for your Sunday morning

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Sunday with highs in the 30s. The sun and the winds will help dry out any of those slick spots left on roads before we see more snow on Sunday night. Only counties in the northern most part of the viewing area will see these snow showers. They are expected to be light and at most will produce another dusting of snow. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

While the snow has passed, it looks like the colder air is here to stay. Lows tonight will be in the teens but wind chills will be in the single digits. We could even see some wind chills of 0 Sunday morning, so don't forget to bundle up before you head out the door.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
