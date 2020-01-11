While the snow has passed, it looks like the colder air is here to stay. Lows tonight will be in the teens but wind chills will be in the single digits. We could even see some wind chills of 0 Sunday morning, so don't forget to bundle up before you head out the door.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Sunday with highs in the 30s. The sun and the winds will help dry out any of those slick spots left on roads before we see more snow on Sunday night. Only counties in the northern most part of the viewing area will see these snow showers. They are expected to be light and at most will produce another dusting of snow. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold start for your Sunday morning
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold and sunny Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Even warmer Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking cold overnight temps, storms likely late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings storms and cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings rain chances late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A clear and cold start to the weekend