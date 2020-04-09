Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson orders all Missouri schools to remain closed for the academic year Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to Friday

A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A storm system will move through the region Saturday night bringing cooler temperatures with it as well as a chance for rain and maybe some snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the front. Then behind the front temperatures will return to below normal values by the start of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
