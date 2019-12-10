Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday ahead

A cold front pushed through yesterday morning dropping temperatures into the upper 20's and lower 30's. The high today will stay in the lower 30's with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will begin to increase on Wednesday into the 40's and then 50's on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures drop again this weekend with highs in the 30's and 40's with a chance for a wintry mix Sunday into Monday.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
