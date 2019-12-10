KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday ahead

A cold front pushed through yesterday morning dropping temperatures into the upper 20's and lower 30's. The high today will stay in the lower 30's with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will begin to increase on Wednesday into the 40's and then 50's on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures drop again this weekend with highs in the 30's and 40's with a chance for a wintry mix Sunday into Monday.
