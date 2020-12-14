Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

It is a cold start to the morning with temperatures down into the teens. Today we will start out with mostly sunny skies, but slowly cloud cover will start to filter into the area. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the lower 30s by this afternoon.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:05 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Tomorrow we will keep cloudy and cool conditions with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Tomorrow overall will be dry, but we could see a few flurries as a system passes to the south of us. Mostly sunny skies will take over for the second half of the week as temperatures start to warm up into the 40s and 50s by the end of the work week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
The start of the workweek for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another glacial blow. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
