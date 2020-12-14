KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

It is a cold start to the morning with temperatures down into the teens. Today we will start out with mostly sunny skies, but slowly cloud cover will start to filter into the area. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the lower 30s by this afternoon.

Tomorrow we will keep cloudy and cool conditions with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Tomorrow overall will be dry, but we could see a few flurries as a system passes to the south of us. Mostly sunny skies will take over for the second half of the week as temperatures start to warm up into the 40s and 50s by the end of the work week into the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android