KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

A cold front pushed through the area yesterday bringing cooler weather to the area this morning. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow we will see a disturbance move into our area bringing the chance for snow in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix through the day and eventually turning into rain Tuesday night.

We could have a wintry mix lingering on Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the area. Conditions will remain dry on New Years Eve, but another disturbance looks to move through the area on Friday giving us another chance for wintry weather.

