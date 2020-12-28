Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A cold front pushed through the area yesterday bringing cooler weather to the area this morning. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow we will see a disturbance move into our area bringing the chance for snow in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix through the day and eventually turning into rain Tuesday night.

We could have a wintry mix lingering on Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the area. Conditions will remain dry on New Years Eve, but another disturbance looks to move through the area on Friday giving us another chance for wintry weather.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
