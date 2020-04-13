Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

Cold and breezy conditions continue today as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will progressively calm down as we move throughout the day today. Partly sunny and dry conditions are set to remain tomorrow and Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:06 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                 ** Freeze Warning in effect until 10 a.m today**

The chance of rain will return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain below average in the low to mid 50s. Warmer more seasonable temperatures will return this weekend.

Freeze warning in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind advisory for the region expected to expire at 4 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
