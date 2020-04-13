KQ2 Forecast: A cold start to the week

** Freeze Warning in effect until 10 a.m today**

Cold and breezy conditions continue today as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will progressively calm down as we move throughout the day today. Partly sunny and dry conditions are set to remain tomorrow and Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 50s.

The chance of rain will return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain below average in the low to mid 50s. Warmer more seasonable temperatures will return this weekend.

