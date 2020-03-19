Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A colder Friday forecast

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

