Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A colder Tuesday forecast

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies.

Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Atchison
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories