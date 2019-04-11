KQ2 Forecast: A colder end to the week

A strong cold front will be moving through later on today, so temperatures will fall throughout the day from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this morning to the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
Mostly sunny skies are expected as we had back to work and school on Monday and Tuesday with highs back up into the lower 70s. Our weather pattern will pick up once again on Tuesday night and Wednesday with another chance of rain.
