Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A colder end to the week

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A strong cold front will be moving through later on today, so temperatures will fall throughout the day from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this morning to the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.

Mostly sunny skies are expected as we had back to work and school on Monday and Tuesday with highs back up into the lower 70s. Our weather pattern will pick up once again on Tuesday night and Wednesday with another chance of rain.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events