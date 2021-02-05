Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead

Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Much colder air will start to move into the area this weekend with highs in the 20s on Saturday and teens on Sunday.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 7:06 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

We will have several chances for light to moderate snowfall over the next few days. The first chance will arrive early Saturday morning lasting through the afternoon hours. This looks like our best chance to pick up accumulating snow with many areas picking up two or more inches. Sunday morning will bring another chance for light snow as well as Monday. Bitter cold temperatures will settle into the area next week with just about everyday topping out in the teens for highs.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 3°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
