KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead

Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Much colder air will start to move into the area this weekend with highs in the 20s on Saturday and teens on Sunday.

We will have several chances for light to moderate snowfall over the next few days. The first chance will arrive early Saturday morning lasting through the afternoon hours. This looks like our best chance to pick up accumulating snow with many areas picking up two or more inches. Sunday morning will bring another chance for light snow as well as Monday. Bitter cold temperatures will settle into the area next week with just about everyday topping out in the teens for highs.

