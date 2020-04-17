KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead



After a snowy and cold Thursday, this morning the system is still giving us some snow throughout the area. This system should push out of our area by later this morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Eventually clouds will clear and sunshine will reappear for the second half of today but cold temperatures will stick around with highs in the 40s.

A rapid warm up is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend where temperatures will bump back up into the 60s. Next week the warming trend continues with highs in the 60s and the 70s.

