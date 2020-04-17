Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead

After a snowy and cold Thursday, this morning the system is still giving us some snow throughout the area. This system should push out of our area by later this morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Eventually clouds will clear and sunshine will reappear for the second half of today but cold temperatures will stick around with highs in the 40s.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A rapid warm up is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend where temperatures will bump back up into the 60s. Next week the warming trend continues with highs in the 60s and the 70s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Some areas north of St. Joseph could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. The disturbance will be moving away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area on Friday.
