KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead

Rain has started to exit the area this morning and sunshine will return for the rest of today. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today as highs only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy wind from the north.

Posted: May 8, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain has started to exit the area this morning and sunshine will return for the rest of today. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today as highs only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy wind from the north.

Saturday morning lows will be in the 30s for parts of the area giving the possibility for some frost. Winds from the south will help us climb into the middle 60s for a high Saturday but temperatures cool off again Sunday with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cloudy and rainy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. A few scattered showers were around the area has the afternoon started. Friday looks like we could have a few clouds around and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
