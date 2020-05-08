KQ2 Forecast: A cool Friday ahead

Rain has started to exit the area this morning and sunshine will return for the rest of today. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today as highs only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a breezy wind from the north.
Saturday morning lows will be in the 30s for parts of the area giving the possibility for some frost. Winds from the south will help us climb into the middle 60s for a high Saturday but temperatures cool off again Sunday with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
