KQ2 Forecast: A cool Thursday ahead

A cold front pushed through the area last night bringing us a few clouds this morning and some patchy areas of drizzle. Skies will quickly begin to clear later this morning, and overall it looks like today will be another sunny and breezy day, with much cooler temperatures only in the 50s.

Oct 15, 2020
Julianna Cullen

Below average temperatures continue on Friday with the possibility for some light frost early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Warmer temperatures return briefly on Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 70s before another cold front moves through cooling temperatures back down into the 50s on Sunday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
