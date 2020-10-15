KQ2 Forecast: A cool Thursday ahead

A cold front pushed through the area last night bringing us a few clouds this morning and some patchy areas of drizzle. Skies will quickly begin to clear later this morning, and overall it looks like today will be another sunny and breezy day, with much cooler temperatures only in the 50s.

Below average temperatures continue on Friday with the possibility for some light frost early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. Warmer temperatures return briefly on Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 70s before another cold front moves through cooling temperatures back down into the 50s on Sunday.

