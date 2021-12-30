KQ2 Forecast: A cool Thursday ahead, Winter Storm Watch for New Year's Day



** Winter Storm Watch in effect on Saturday**

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning with lows in the 20s and teens. Temperatures will slowly start to recover today with highs in the low to mid 40s as sunshine returns.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing some very cold air. This front will also bring the chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Currently, 3-7 inches looks possible across the area. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.

.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android