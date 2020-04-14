** A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m today**
After a cold and windy Monday, today temperatures will be slightly warmer but still well below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today clouds will increase throughout the day and a slight chance of rain and possibly a rain/snow mix will move through the area this evening into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the work week. A better chance of rain will arrive Thursday and continue through Friday. Temperatures will start to warm as we move towards the weekend into next week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cold Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly cooler Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A slightly warmer Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday ahead