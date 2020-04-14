Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool Tuesday ahead

After a cold and windy Monday, today temperatures will be slightly warmer but still well below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Today clouds will increase throughout the day and a slight chance of rain and possibly a rain/snow mix will move through the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 7:02 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                  ** A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m today**


Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the work week. A better chance of rain will arrive Thursday and continue through Friday. Temperatures will start to warm as we move towards the weekend into next week.

A very cold start to your Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The winds have died down across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
