KQ2 Forecast: A cool Tuesday ahead

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are set to continue today with a slight chance of light rain. This morning a disturbance will move through the area giving us slight chance of some drizzle, but most of the activity will stay to the south of here. Cloudy skies will take over after the rain moves out of the area and highs will warm to the low to mid 50s.
Much warmer conditions will return Wednesday as temperatures warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny skies. Things will remain dry until Friday when another system will move through giving us another chance for rain.
