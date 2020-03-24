Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus: Missouri state prison inmate positive for COVID-19 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A cool Tuesday ahead

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are set to continue today with a slight chance of light rain. This morning a disturbance will move through the area giving us slight chance of some drizzle, but most of the activity will stay to the south of here.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are set to continue today with a slight chance of light rain. This morning a disturbance will move through the area giving us slight chance of some drizzle, but most of the activity will stay to the south of here. Cloudy skies will take over after the rain moves out of the area and highs will warm to the low to mid 50s.

Much warmer conditions will return Wednesday as temperatures warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny skies. Things will remain dry until Friday when another system will move through giving us another chance for rain.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories