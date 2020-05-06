KQ2 Forecast: A cool Wednesday ahead

Cool conditions are set to continue today as highs climb into the low to mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Another chance of rain will move in Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening as temperatures remain below average.
Temperatures will continue to cool towards the end of the week as conditions dry out. Highs this weekend will remain the the low to mid 60s with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.
