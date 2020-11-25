Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool Wednesday ahead

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain showers continue across the area this morning and will slowly start to exit the area later this morning as a low pressure system moves to the east. Skies will remain cloudy for most of the day, but clouds will slowly start to push out of the area this evening. Today temperatures will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow as mostly sunny skies take over. Tomorrow highs will be slightly above average in the low to mid 50s. Dry and mild conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend. Cooler temperatures will arrive by the beginning of next week.

Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
