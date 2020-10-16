KQ2 Forecast: A cool and Sunny Friday ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side across the area with most falling into the 30s. Today will be another sunny day with temperatures remaining below average in the low 60s. Temperatures start to warm back up Saturday in the 70s with a breezy wind from the south west gusting up to 40 mph.
A cold front will push through on Saturday, dropping our temperatures into the low 50s for highs on Sunday. We could also see a few light rain showers on Sunday, but overall most of the day will be dry and cloudy. Cooler temperatures will continue through next week with a few chances for some rain by mid week.
