KQ2 Forecast: A cool and Sunny Friday ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side across the area with most falling into the 30s. Today will be another sunny day with temperatures remaining below average in the low 60s.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures are on the cool side across the area with most falling into the 30s. Today will be another sunny day with temperatures remaining below average in the low 60s. Temperatures start to warm back up Saturday in the 70s with a breezy wind from the south west gusting up to 40 mph.

A cold front will push through on Saturday, dropping our temperatures into the low 50s for highs on Sunday. We could also see a few light rain showers on Sunday, but overall most of the day will be dry and cloudy. Cooler temperatures will continue through next week with a few chances for some rain by mid week.

Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
