KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Thursday ahead

Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 8:21 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Temperatures are sitting in the mid 40s this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through our area yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
