KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Thursday ahead

Cooler temperatures on the way for today with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay fairly breezy out of the north west around 15-25 mph. Mostly sunny skies will continue today and for the rest of the week.

Temperatures stay below average through the rest of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday morning into the afternoon. Dry conditions will return on Sunday with temperatures starting to warm back up by the middle of next week.

