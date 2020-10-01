Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Thursday ahead

Cooler temperatures on the way for today with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay fairly breezy out of the north west around 15-25 mph. Mostly sunny skies will continue today and for the rest of the week.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler temperatures on the way for today with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay fairly breezy out of the north west around 15-25 mph. Mostly sunny skies will continue today and for the rest of the week.

Temperatures stay below average through the rest of the week into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday morning into the afternoon. Dry conditions will return on Sunday with temperatures starting to warm back up by the middle of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories