KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Thursday ahead



Cloudy skies continue across the area this morning, but will slowly start to exit the area giving way to sunshine by the second half of the day. Today temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a breezy wind from the north.

Comfortable conditions will settle in for Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s as mostly sunny skies take over. A dry cold front will move through Saturday into Sunday, cooling temperatures off slightly into the lower 50s for Sunday. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again into next week with highs back around average.

