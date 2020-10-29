Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and breezy Thursday ahead

Cloudy skies continue across the area this morning, but will slowly start to exit the area giving way to sunshine by the second half of the day. Today temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a breezy wind from the north.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Comfortable conditions will settle in for Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s as mostly sunny skies take over. A dry cold front will move through Saturday into Sunday, cooling temperatures off slightly into the lower 50s for Sunday. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again into next week with highs back around average.

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
