KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Friday ahead

Today highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a breezy north wind. We could see a few more light rain showers through the rest of the morning, but overall rain should exit the area later this morning giving way to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                ** Freeze Warning in effect from 11 PM tonight to 10 AM Saturday**

Much cooler temperatures are on the way for today after a cold front passed through the area yesterday evening. Today highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a breezy north wind. We could see a few more light rain showers through the rest of the morning, but overall rain should exit the area later this morning giving way to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will stay below average through the rest of the weekend. Conditions will remain dry on Saturday, but the chance for rain will return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week with highs in the upper 30s. Rain chances will continue through the beginning of next week with the possibility for a rain/snow mix.

A strong cold front will make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Friday and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
