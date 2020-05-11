Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Monday ahead

Cool temperatures remain this morning and today highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions remain similar Tuesday as we will have a slight chance for a few light shower however most of the rain will remain south of here.

Posted: May 11, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Some significant rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday into the end of the week as temperatures begin to warm up back to average. Highs will be back up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.
