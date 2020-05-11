KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Monday ahead

Cool temperatures remain this morning and today highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions remain similar Tuesday as we will have a slight chance for a few light showers however most of the rain will remain south of here.
Some significant rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday into the end of the week as temperatures begin to warm up back to average. Highs will be back up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week into the weekend.
