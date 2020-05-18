Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Monday ahead

Cool and cloudy conditions will be present today to start off the week with a breezy wind from the north west. Pleasant conditions will continue for the first half of the week as temperatures warm into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer temperatures will return for the second half of the week into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Rain and thunderstorms chances will increase Friday through the weekend.

A slight shift in the placement of a closed low will likely keep periodic low level clouds and a persistent north/northeasterly wind around northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through mid-week.
