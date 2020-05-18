Cool and cloudy conditions will be present today to start off the week with a breezy wind from the north west. Pleasant conditions will continue for the first half of the week as temperatures warm into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Warmer temperatures will return for the second half of the week into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Rain and thunderstorms chances will increase Friday through the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy Monday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool day ahead for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy and cool Sunday
- A Cool & Cloudy Friday Ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Tuesday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cloudy Thursday ahead