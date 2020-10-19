Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy start to the week

Cool and cloudy conditions are set to continue today with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cool temperatures will continue tomorrow with cloudy skies. We could see a few light showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slight rain chances will continue on Wednesday as temperatures start to warm into the 60s. A warm front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday briefly warming temperatures back up into the 80s on Thursday. A cold front will again move through the area on Friday morning cooling temperatures back down into the 50s for the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold air will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Friday. We will see light winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Friday morning. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
