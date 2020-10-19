KQ2 Forecast: A cool and cloudy start to the week

Cool and cloudy conditions are set to continue today with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Cool temperatures will continue tomorrow with cloudy skies. We could see a few light showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Slight rain chances will continue on Wednesday as temperatures start to warm into the 60s. A warm front will move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday briefly warming temperatures back up into the 80s on Thursday. A cold front will again move through the area on Friday morning cooling temperatures back down into the 50s for the weekend.

