KQ2 Forecast: A cool and dreary Saturday

Throughout Saturday, we will be dealing with low visibility and on and off showers. It certainly will not be the best day for any outdoor activities but temperatures will be near or slightly above average. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Later this evening, cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow late the evening and overnight. Not expecting any widespread accumulation but there could be a little on some grassy surfaces.
By Sunday, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s before it changes to all light snow Sunday night. Snow should be out of here by early Monday. Looking dry but cold next week with highs only in the lower 30s.
