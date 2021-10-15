Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and fall like Friday ahead

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 7:45 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain showers have started to exit the area early this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the lunch time hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
