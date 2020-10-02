KQ2 Forecast: A cool and fall like weekend ahead

Calm and cool conditions will continue into the evening as clouds drift in and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s. We could see a few scattered showers tonight after midnight into early tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will be light.

Skies will gradually start to clear on Saturday with temperatures staying below average in the mid 60s. Temperatures will remain on the cool side on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android