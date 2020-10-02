Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and fall like weekend ahead

Calm and cool conditions will continue into the evening as clouds drift in and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s. We could see a few scattered showers tonight after midnight into early tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will be light.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Skies will gradually start to clear on Saturday with temperatures staying below average in the mid 60s. Temperatures will remain on the cool side on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures return next week with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
