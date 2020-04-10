Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Friday ahead

The winds have calmed down from yesterday, but today temperatures will still be slightly below average in the mid to upper 50s. Today will be another sunny day before cloud cover starts to fill in tonight.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


The winds have calmed down from yesterday, but today temperatures will still be slightly below average in the mid to upper 50s. Today will be another sunny day before cloud cover starts to fill in tonight.

A story system will move into the area Saturday giving us the chance for some scattered rain showers. Cooler temperatures and another chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm will move in Sunday. We could also see some snow Sunday evening as temperatures begin to fall. Temperatures will remain below average for the start of next week.

A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
