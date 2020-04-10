KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Friday ahead



The winds have calmed down from yesterday, but today temperatures will still be slightly below average in the mid to upper 50s. Today will be another sunny day before cloud cover starts to fill in tonight.

A story system will move into the area Saturday giving us the chance for some scattered rain showers. Cooler temperatures and another chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm will move in Sunday. We could also see some snow Sunday evening as temperatures begin to fall. Temperatures will remain below average for the start of next week.

