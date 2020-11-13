Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Friday ahead

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for today because of the cold front that rolled through yesterday afternoon. Today highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for today because of the cold front that rolled through yesterday afternoon. Today highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight rain chances will start to increase after midnight, and continue into early Saturday morning.

Another chance for rain will move in Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 60s. Calm and quiet weather will take over Sunday into next week as temperatures remain seasonable in the mid 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 12°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 19°
Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area. A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
