KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Wednesday ahead

Cloudy skies have started to clear in the overnight hours and today we will keep mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds through the remainder of the day. Temperatures today will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer weather will start to move into the area on Thursday with highs back in the mid 40s. 50s are set to return Friday with a breezy wind from the south. Mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s will continue through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

