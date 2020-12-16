Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Wednesday ahead

Cloudy skies have started to clear in the overnight hours and today we will keep mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds through the remainder of the day. Temperatures today will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warmer weather will start to move into the area on Thursday with highs back in the mid 40s. 50s are set to return Friday with a breezy wind from the south. Mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s will continue through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
