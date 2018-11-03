KQ2 Forecast: A cool and wet Saturday

Showers moved through last night but more rain is in the forecast for today. Expect rain showers to move through the area, the best chance is during the afternoon hours. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s.
Most of the rain will move out by Sunday morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Rain becomes likely once again on Monday with highs in the lower 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. Attention then turns to another disturbance that is forecast to move through late Wednesday into Thursday. Computer models suggest there could be enough cold air for some snow with this disturbance. Something we will definitely be keeping an eye on very closely.
