KQ2 Forecast: A cool down for your Friday

We will have a chilly end to the work week. We had a nice day weather wise on Thursday but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

