KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the week

Cooler conditions have moved into the area after a cold front passed through on Sunday. Today we will have off and on cloudy cover with a breezy wind out of the north. Temperatures today will top out below average in the mid 60s.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with temperature remaining in the mid to upper 60. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the low to mid 70s before another cold front pushes through in the evening. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of the work week into the weekend.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
