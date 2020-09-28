KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the week

Cooler conditions have moved into the area after a cold front passed through on Sunday. Today we will have off and on cloudy cover with a breezy wind out of the north. Temperatures today will top out below average in the mid 60s.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with temperature remaining in the mid to upper 60. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day with highs in the low to mid 70s before another cold front pushes through in the evening. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of the work week into the weekend.

