KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the week

There are cloudy skies around the area this morning but eventually skies will begin to clear out this afternoon. Today will be a cool day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be another mild day with temperatures in the 50 before a cold front rolls through Thursday morning. We could see some light rain showers for the first half of Thursday due to the cold front. Much colder temperatures will settle into the area by the weekend.

