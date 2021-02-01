Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the week

There are cloudy skies around the area this morning but eventually skies will begin to clear out this afternoon. Today will be a cool day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:49 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will start to warm up on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be another mild day with temperatures in the 50 before a cold front rolls through Thursday morning. We could see some light rain showers for the first half of Thursday due to the cold front. Much colder temperatures will settle into the area by the weekend.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Falls City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
