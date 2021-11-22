KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the week

Temperatures are on the colder side this morning with lows in the mid 20s. Today we will start out with cloud cover. Skies will gradually clear throughout the rest of the day with sunshine appearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay slightly below average with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will really start to warm up on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. We will keep the 60s on Wednesday before a cold front moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thanksgiving looks to be dry but temperatures will be on the cool side with highs struggling to make it into the 40s. Temperatures will recover quickly with highs in the mid 50s Friday through the weekend.

