KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to the work week

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 7:59 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
