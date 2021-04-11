KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to your work week

After a beautiful Sunday across all of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, the skies continue to stay clear for tonight. A cold front is moving through the area, bringing us cooler air for the start of the work week.

Temperatures for the week will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of this week but there is a chance for some rain towards the end of the week.

