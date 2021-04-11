Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cool start to your work week

After a beautiful Sunday across all of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, the skies continue to stay clear for tonight. A cold front is moving through the area, bringing us cooler air for the start of the work week. Temperatures for the week will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of this week but there is a chance for some rain towards the end of the week.

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 10:42 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
