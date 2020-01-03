Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Friday ahead

A weak cold front pushed through yesterday evening dropping our temperatures slightly. Temperatures today will be in the mid to lower 40s for highs. There is still a slight chance for a few flurries or small sprinkles this morning into afternoon as the system moves out of our area. Best chance for flurries is in the northern part of the viewing area.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side on Saturday with highs in the mid to lower 40s but will then start to rise on Sunday with highs reaching almost 50. Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s getting close to 50 through the end of next week.

There is still a small chance to see a few snow flurries tomorrow as the last of this system moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, conditions will remain dry with temperatures in the 40s through the end of next week.
