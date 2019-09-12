A cold front has moved by the area bringing us heavy rain to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Cooler and drier air will move in Thursday night.
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
This weather pattern is looking to stay the same heading into early next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Friday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler & cloudy forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday