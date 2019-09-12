KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Friday forecast

A cold front has moved by the area bringing us heavy rain to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Cooler and drier air will move in Thursday night.

Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This weather pattern is looking to stay the same heading into early next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android