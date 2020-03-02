KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Monday ahead

After a warm and sunny weekend, temperatures have cooled this morning after a cold front moved through. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will warm back up on Tuesday where highs return to the low to mid 60s. Warmer temperatures continue through the remainder of the work week with lots of sunshine.
