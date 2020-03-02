Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Monday ahead

After a warm and sunny weekend, temperatures have cooled this morning after a cold front moved through. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm back up on Tuesday where highs return to the low to mid 60s. Warmer temperatures continue through the remainder of the work week with lots of sunshine.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s as we start the work week. We should be dry as we go into Monday and a little cloudy to begin the week but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.
