KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Sunday forecast

The winds though will be picking up during the weekend from the southwest before switching around to the northwest as a cold front pushes through on Sunday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. We could even see a slight chance of snow snow flurries or drizzle early Sunday morning, but we'll have a mostly cloudy day.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday but will drop to the lower 40s for highs on Sunday. The sunshine will return next week with high temperatures warming up to the mid 40s to lower 50s.
